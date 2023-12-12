Netflix Releases Comprehensive List of Viewing Time for First Half of 2023

Netflix has taken a significant step toward data transparency releasing an exhaustive list of the viewing time on its platform for the first half of 2023. The list includes worldwide viewing data for over 18,000 movies and TV seasons, totaling 18,214 titles. According to Lauren Smith, the VP of Strategy and Analysis at Netflix, these titles collectively received at least 50,000 hours of viewing over the six-month period, accounting for approximately 99 percent of all viewing on the platform. This marks the most extensive public disclosure of viewing data Netflix or any other streaming service.

Among the standout titles during this period, “The Night Agent” secured the top spot with a staggering 812.1 million hours of viewing. It was followed the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” with 665.1 million hours and the Korean drama “The Glory” with 622.8 million hours. Surprisingly, “Wednesday,” which was released in November 2022, ranked fourth with 507.7 million hours of viewing.

Netflix utilized total hours viewed as a measure of user engagement in this report, instead of the typical “view” formula used to compare titles in weekly top 10 lists. While original series and movies dominated the top charts, Smith revealed that the split between original and licensed content was relatively even, with 55 percent of viewing dedicated to originals and 45 percent to licensed shows and films.

Notably, approximately 20 percent of the titles listed had minimal viewing, with only between 50,000 and 149,999 hours. Despite this, they constituted only a small fraction of Netflix’s overall viewing time, which surpassed 100 billion hours during the six-month period.

Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, acknowledged that the company’s previous lack of transparency had inadvertently led to a sense of mistrust over time. However, the release of this comprehensive viewing data aims to foster a better environment for the industry, including guilds, creators, producers, and the press. Sarandos also expressed uncertainty about whether other streaming platforms would follow Netflix’s lead, given that each platform operates according to its unique circumstances.

Netflix intends to continue issuing semiannual reports of its viewing time, providing further transparency to its users and industry partners.