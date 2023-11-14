Netflix Explores New Territory with Live Sport

Streaming giant Netflix has made a name for itself as the go-to platform for binge-watching movies, TV shows, and documentaries. However, the one category missing from its extensive library has been live sport. That is all set to change with the launch of the Netflix Cup, a celebrity golf tournament that will be live-streamed to the company’s 250 million subscribers.

While Netflix has delved into sports-related content in the past, its decision to host a live sporting event marks a significant shift in strategy. The purpose behind the Netflix Cup is twofold: to promote the streaming service’s successful docu-series about golf and racing, “Full Swing” and “Drive to Survive,” and to test the waters for future ventures into live sports.

Traditionally, streaming platforms have been hesitant to show live sports due to the high costs associated with securing broadcasting rights. However, owning and broadcasting its own tournament, Netflixpasses these hurdles and retains the potential upside. According to Brandon Ross of research firm LightShed Partners, this approach allows Netflix to enjoy the benefits of creating value without having to negotiate price increases with established sports leagues in the future.

The move into live sport could be a game-changer for Netflix. As the platform faced subscriber growth challenges in recent years, its executives have been searching for innovative ways to expand. The introduction of advertising and cracking down on password sharing were among the company’s attempts to drive growth. Hosting live sports events could help attract new subscribers, particularly in foreign markets where Netflix’s penetration has been limited.

From an advertising standpoint, live sports offer an attractive proposition for Netflix. Advertisers view sports as the ultimate engagement tool, with ad breaks that cannot be skipped, and the potential to reach mass audiences. The scale of sport, with events like the NFL regularly drawing millions of viewers, presents a lucrative opportunity for the streaming giant.

While Netflix downplays the speculation surrounding its future involvement in live sports, industry analysts believe it’s only a matter of time before the company enters the arena of bidding for established leagues’ broadcasting rights. The success of the Netflix Cup will likely act as a litmus test for the platform’s ability to execute live content and gauge viewers’ response.

As Netflix looks to diversify its offerings and overcome growth challenges, venturing into live sport presents both opportunities and risks. The streaming giant will be hoping for a seamless live-streaming experience, building on the success of its previous live shows. The attention will be on the camera crew behind the scenes as they work to capture the action and deliver a flawless live broadcast.

