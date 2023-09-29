Netflix and Hulu Experience Outages Due to Reported Hack

Netflix and Hulu, two popular streaming platforms, have recently experienced outages in certain locations, allegedly due to hacking a group protesting LGBTQ+ content. Anonymous Sudan, the group that claimed responsibility for the breach, cited Netflix’s LGBTQ+ content as the reason behind the attack. They reportedly brought down Netflix for 30 minutes in some areas and planned another hacking attempt in the near future.

The motive behind the attack, according to Anonymous Sudan, is the content of the movies that celebrate LGBTQIA+ individuals. The group made its announcement on Telegram, a messaging platform that has become popular among Russian hackers. It should be noted that this new incarnation of Anonymous Sudan, unlike the original group in Africa, posts in English and Russian, never in Arabic, and is amplified Russian hacktivist groups. The location of their Telegram account is listed as Russia.

While the original Anonymous Sudan emerged as a response to political and economic turmoil in Africa, cybersecurity company TrueSec has alleged that the new group is actually run Russian hackers and is part of an “information operation to harm and complicate Sweden’s NATO application.” They argue that the new Anonymous Sudan’s attacks may aim to support Russia’s narrative and create the illusion of global online activists who side with the country.

The recent outages not only affected Netflix but also impacted Hulu. CheckHost reported that the outages were experienced in various countries including the United States, Turkey, Russia, Poland, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, and other European nations.

Notably, Anonymous Sudan has previously claimed responsibility for hacking and causing widespread outages on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). It is essential to recognize that the motives and objectives of hacking groups can be complex, and their actions often have broader implications beyond the immediate disruption of services.

Sources: Newsweek, CheckHost, TrueSec