Netflix’s New Hit: Spider-Man Swings ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ to Top Streaming Charts

Netflix continues its reign as the king of streaming platforms with the recent success of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” While it’s no surprise that a Spider-Man movie tops the charts, what sets this film apart is its availability on Netflix. The animated theatrical release, featuring the beloved Miles Morales version of Spidey, recently debuted on the streaming service thanks to an agreement with Sony, who still owns the film rights.

Within the week of Halloween and Sunday, “Spider-Verse” saw an impressive 1 million U.S. households streaming the movie. Its popularity was not limited to a specific demographic, but it did over-index 24% among Hispanic households, showcasing the importance of diverse representation in mainstream films.

The success of “Spider-Verse” contributed to Netflix’s overall dominance, with the platform claiming eight programs in the streaming top 10. The drama “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans took second place, followed the adaptation of the World War II novel “All The Light We Cannot See.”

While the majority of the top 10 programs belong to Netflix, there were two notable exceptions. “Loki” on Disney+ captured viewers’ attention as it approaches the end of its second season. Apple TV+’s high-priced drama “The Morning Show” also demonstrated staying power during its third season.

On linear television, the singing competition “The Voice” continues to reign supreme, with its sixth week at the top spot. The inclusion of scripted content in the top 10 is particularly intriguing, considering the impact of recent actor and writer strikes on the fall TV schedule.

Overall, the success of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on Netflix serves as a testament to the platform’s ability to secure popular films and attract a diverse range of viewers. With its dominant presence in the streaming top 10 and the continuation of long-running favorites like “The Voice,” Netflix remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

FAQ

What movie topped the streaming charts on Netflix?

The movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” topped the streaming charts on Netflix.

Which version of Spider-Man is featured in “Spider-Verse”?

The movie features the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man.

Why did “Spider-Verse” recently debut on Netflix?

“Spider-Verse” debuted on Netflix as part of an agreement with Sony, who still owns the film rights to the character.

Why did “Spider-Verse” over-index with Hispanic households?

The representation of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man in “Spider-Verse” likely contributed to its over-indexing with Hispanic households, showcasing the importance of diverse representation in mainstream films.

How many U.S. households streamed “Spider-Verse” within a week?

1 million U.S. households streamed “Spider-Verse” within the week between Halloween and Sunday.

Which streaming platform dominated the top 10 streaming programs?

Netflix dominated the top 10 streaming programs with eight entries.