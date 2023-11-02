Fans Delighted as Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest Release Jawan Streams on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan, the legendary Bollywood actor, is celebrating his 58th birthday, and he has a special gift for his fans. The extended versions of his latest release, Jawan, are now available for streaming on Netflix. This exciting announcement was made the OTT giant through a new promotional clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan himself.

In the promotional clip, Shah Rukh Khan appears in character as his Jawan persona and makes a call to Netflix, demanding the release of the film on their platform. He playfully warns that their ‘Tudum’ will turn into ‘budum’ if they don’t comply. His girl gang also makes an appearance in the video, adding to the excitement.

After some banter between Shah Rukh and a voice on the call, the actor successfully convinces Netflix to release Jawan early. He presents it as a gift to his fans on his birthday, urging them to watch the film on the streaming platform. The extended cut of Jawan is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Directed Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles. The film also features talented actors such as Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, with special appearances from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Jawan was a box-office hit, breaking records in India and worldwide.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon hearing the news of Jawan’s arrival on Netflix. One fan commented, “OMG! What a return gift SRK has given us, Jawan’s extended cut.” Another fan exclaimed, “Let the celebrations begin!” A third fan playfully predicted, “Netflix server will be down due to Jawan crash.”

In addition to the release of Jawan on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan has another surprise in store for his fans. The teaser for his upcoming film, Dunki, will be unveiled on November 2. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial will feature Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time, with appearances from renowned actors like Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, and Satish Shah. Rumors even suggest cameos Kajol and Vicky Kaushal.

With Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film streaming on Netflix and the anticipation building for Dunki, fans have much to look forward to from their favorite superstar.

