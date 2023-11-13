Netflix Shifts Focus to Millie Bobby Brown’s Career Instead of Stranger Things

In a surprising move, Netflix seems to be shifting its focus away from the hugely popular series Stranger Things and onto the career of its breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown. While the show has been a massive success, with Forbes declaring it the most-streamed program of 2022, Netflix is now promoting Brown in a new project titled DAMSEL, set to be released in 2024.

DAMSEL tells the story of Elodie, a determined and courageous princess whose happily ever after is brutally interrupted when her Prince Charming sacrifices her to a dragon. Brown’s character, Elodie, flips the script on the traditional fairy tale, relying only on herself for survival. Netflix has been heavily publicizing the film, showcasing their belief in Brown’s star power.

Some fans may question this shift in focus away from Stranger Things. The show, known for its quirky storylines and supernatural elements, has captivated audiences around the world and has become one of Netflix’s most successful original series. However, with the upcoming fifth and final season approaching, some members of the cast have expressed their desire to move on from their roles in the franchise.

Millie Bobby Brown, in particular, has been vocal about her excitement to leave Stranger Things behind. In discussing season 5, she compared it to leaving high school and expressed her eagerness to move on. Brown has already made a name for herself outside of the show, becoming a published author and starring in blockbuster films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

While it may seem like Netflix is prioritizing Brown’s career over Stranger Things, it’s important to remember that the show has not been forgotten. Despite a temporary hiatus due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, has assured fans that Stranger Things will be given precedence now that the strike has concluded.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, fans can expect the show’s unique blend of 80’s nostalgia, adventure, and supernatural elements. Although the cast’s involvement in the prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, has been ruled out due to the timeline, the original series has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

In the end, while it’s clear that Netflix is supporting Millie Bobby Brown’s career outside of Stranger Things, the show’s legacy and popularity cannot be ignored. As fans eagerly anticipate the fifth season, they can also look forward to seeing Brown shine in her upcoming projects, including DAMSEL.