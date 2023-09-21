Netflix Ordered to Face Defamation Lawsuit over “When They See Us” Drama

A federal judge has ruled that streaming giant Netflix must face a defamation lawsuit regarding its popular 2019 show, “When They See Us.” The legal action has been brought forth bestselling author and former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein, who claims that her portrayal in the miniseries is false and defamatory.

“When They See Us” is a four-part drama that focuses on the story of the Central Park Five, now known as the Exonerated Five. These five Black and Latino teenagers were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for the rape and assault of a woman in Central Park in 1989. They were later exonerated when the real attacker confessed to the crime.

Linda Fairstein, who was the head of the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at the time of the case, oversaw the prosecution of the Central Park Five. She alleges that the director and writer-producer of the show, Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, respectively, acted with actual malice in their depiction of her.

In his filing, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel stated that there is plausible evidence suggesting that the defendants portrayed Fairstein as a villain, attributing actions and viewpoints to her that were not supported their research materials. Castel determined that a jury should determine if there is clear and convincing evidence of defendants’ reckless indifference to the truth.

This is not the first time that Netflix has faced legal issues. The streaming service has been involved in lawsuits related to other productions, including the upcoming movie “Queen Cleopatra” and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries scheduled for December 2022.

Netflix has not yet responded to the defamation lawsuit filed Linda Fairstein. This case, Fairstein v. Netflix Inc et al, is currently before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Definitions:

Defamation : The action of damaging the good reputation of someone through false statements.

: The intention or desire to do evil or harm to someone. Exonerated: Declared not guilty of a crime.

Sources: Newsweek