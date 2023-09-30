The Lawsuit Between Evil Genius Games and Netflix over Rebel Moon Game

Evil Genius Games, the company behind the planned Rebel Moon tabletop game, is suing Netflix for allegedly reneging on a deal and refusing to provide compensation. The tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) tie-in for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon saga has been canceled, prompting the legal action.

According to Evil Genius Games’ website, an official agreement was made with Netflix on March 22, 2023, to develop the game and related materials. The expectation was to release the finished game alongside the film’s premiere on December 22, 2023. However, after delivering an extensive world and TTRPG to Netflix, the contract was canceled, and Netflix claimed ownership of the intellectual property without proper compensation.

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix accused Evil Genius Games of breaching the contract showcasing materials from the Rebel Moon game at a trade show. The Rebel Moon game’s World Bible was intended to expand on Zack Snyder’s universe, addressing gaps necessary to comprehend the entirety of the world. The CEO of Evil Genius Games expressed disappointment in Netflix’s reversal and called for supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to advocate for the release of the game.

Evil Genius Games holds licenses for other major properties, including Escape from New York, Total Recall, and Rambo. The fate of the Rebel Moon tabletop game remains uncertain due to the legal dispute.

