Gamemaker Sues Netflix for Alleged Intellectual Property Theft

A gamemaker called Evil Genius Games has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, accusing the streaming giant of breaching a licensing agreement and unlawfully claiming ownership over intellectual property. The agreement between Evil Genius Games and Netflix was made to develop a title based on Zach Snyder’s upcoming movie, Rebel Moon. However, the complaint states that Netflix terminated the agreement “without any legitimate basis” and used a pretext of a confidentiality breach to steal ideas and concepts for its own use.

Evil Genius Games, known for developing tabletop role-playing games based on movie franchises, had reached a licensing deal with Netflix in March of this year. Under the agreement, Netflix was to receive a share of profits along with a $25,000 payment. However, the lawsuit claims that Netflix failed to provide essential background information necessary for the development of the project.

According to the complaint, the script for Rebel Moon was incomplete, lacking details about alien races, planets, character lineages, and the origin of the Rebel Moon universe. Evil Genius Games then took it upon themselves to supply the missing information and created a cohesive backstory for the franchise, which it presented to Netflix in a “World Bible,” consisting of a 228-page document.

Snyder and multiple Netflix executives were reportedly impressed with the World Bible and indicated that elements of it would be incorporated into the franchise, including the film. However, Netflix later accused Evil Genius Games of breaching confidentiality provisions releasing movie content at a trade show and sharing unapproved artwork for the game with retailers. This accusation served as the basis for terminating the agreement, asserting ownership over the gamemaker’s intellectual property, and preventing the game from being released.

Evil Genius Games argues that the disclosure of the artwork was agreed upon and that Netflix employees had already distributed the same artwork to retailers before the termination of the agreement. The lawsuit claims that Netflix’s accusations are baseless and seeks an order requiring Netflix to comply with the terms of the agreement.

