Netflix Facing Lawsuit Over Canceled RPG Tie-In for Rebel Moon

Evil Genius Games, the game maker behind Everyday Heroes, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix over a canceled tabletop RPG tie-in for the upcoming film Rebel Moon. The lawsuit, filed in California Federal Court, claims that Evil Genius Games created extensive world-building for Zack Snyder’s space opera and filled in crucial background information that was missing from Netflix’s initial materials.

According to the suit, when Evil Genius Games began working with Netflix in early 2023, the streaming giant had a Rebel Moon script, some rough ideas for the universe, and a few graphic assets, but was lacking vital details such as names and descriptions of alien races and planets, as well as a clear storyline for the universe’s origin. Evil Genius Games stepped in and created a 228-page “World Bible” for Rebel Moon, which Snyder himself mentioned on The Nerd Queens podcast.

Evil Genius Games reportedly put other projects aside and nearly completed a 430-page Player’s Guide and a 337-page Game Master’s Guide to accompany the RPG tie-in. However, problems arose when Netflix accused the game maker of breaching confidentiality allegedly releasing confidential content at a trade show and sharing unapproved artwork with retailers. Netflix used these accusations as grounds to terminate the agreement. The lawsuit claims that Netflix wanted to halt the project to potentially release it themselves and avoid sharing profits with Evil Genius Games.

The suit also reveals that Netflix sent a letter two weeks after terminating the agreement, stating that the World Bible belonged to Netflix and demanding that Evil Genius Games cease its use. Netflix allegedly offered $50,000 to resolve the issue.

Evil Genius Games is suing for breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and other claims. Netflix has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Sources:

– Original article: IGN.com