Netflix Sued for Breach of Contract Over “Rebel Moon” Game Development

Evil Genius Games, a game development company, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for breach of contract. The lawsuit alleges that Evil Genius had been working with Netflix since early 2023 to create a tabletop role-playing game based on the upcoming sci-fi film series “Rebel Moon” Zack Snyder. Evil Genius had paid Netflix for a license to develop the game, with an agreement to share profits. However, earlier this year, Netflix terminated the deal, claiming that Evil Genius had violated a confidentiality agreement for “Rebel Moon.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in California, seeks unspecified monetary damages. Netflix has declined to comment on the matter. Evil Genius Games CEO David Scott expressed disappointment over Netflix’s decision and urged supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to push for the release of the game.

“Rebel Moon” is set to premiere its first installment, titled “A Child of Fire,” on December 22, 2023, with a second part, titled “The Scargiver,” to follow in April 2024. The film follows a young woman who must gather fighters to defend against an impending invasion Regent Balisarius.

Separately, Netflix has a deal with Super Evil Megacorp to develop a four-player co-op action video game set in the “Rebel Moon” universe. This game will be available exclusively to Netflix members, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Evil Genius agreed to pay Netflix an upfront licensing fee of $7,500, with additional payments due in 2024 and 2025. According to the lawsuit, Evil Genius had focused its efforts on the “Rebel Moon” game and had created extensive world-building materials. However, Netflix terminated the agreement in May 2023, claiming a violation of confidentiality provisions.

Evil Genius contends that the termination was a surprise, as it had shared artwork with Netflix before showcasing it at a trade show. The company alleges that Netflix used the alleged breach as an opportunity to claim ownership of Evil Genius’ intellectual property and prevent the release of the game.

Evil Genius Games is a Black-owned game publisher known for its game based on the &D system called Everyday Heroes. The company has also released games based on movies such as “The Crow,” “Escape From New York,” and “Highlander.”

Sources:

– Evil Genius Games vs Netflix lawsuit, U.S. District Court in California