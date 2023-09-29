Netflix Faces Lawsuit for Terminating Game Development Contract for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Franchise

Evil Genius Games has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for abruptly terminating a licensing deal that involved the development of a tabletop role-playing game for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated Rebel Moon franchise. According to the filing made in federal court, Evil Genius Games had been working closely with Netflix to create the game, which was intended to be released alongside the first Rebel Moon film set to debut during the Christmas season.

However, after a period of positive collaboration, the partnership took a sudden turn. Evil Genius Games claims that Netflix accused them of breaching confidentiality provisions and alleged that they released confidential Rebel Moon content at a trade show and shared unapproved artwork for the game with retailers. Evil Genius Games states that they had permission from Netflix to showcase the artwork at the Game Manufacturers Association Exposition as a means to generate buzz for the project. Additionally, two Netflix employees even assisted in distributing the materials to retailers at the event.

The breach of contract lawsuit, filed Kibler, Fowler & Cave LLC in LA, seeks unspecified damages, but it does not name Zack Snyder as a defendant. Netflix has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Evil Genius Games asserts that they completed their part of the agreement delivering a 228-page World Bible, a 430-page Player’s Guide, and a 337-page Game Master’s Guide, despite the initial script for Snyder’s film lacking essential background information. They claim to have provided all the missing pieces and developed a cohesive backstory for the entire Rebel Moon franchise.

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix used the alleged breach and termination as a means to appropriate Evil Genius Games’ intellectual property and prevent the release of the game. David Scott, CEO of Evil Genius Games, stated that the decision to file the lawsuit was not taken lightly and that they aim to ensure their team is recognized for their work and that the game can be enjoyed millions of tabletop role-playing game enthusiasts.

Evil Genius Games, known for its Everyday Heroes gaming platform, has licenses for various popular films, including The Crow, Escape from New York, Highlander, Kong: Skull Island, Total Recall, Rambo, Pacific Rim, and Universal Soldier.

