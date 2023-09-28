New Lawsuit Accuses Netflix of Breaching Contract for Movie-Themed Game

Evil Genius Games, a publisher of licensed movie-themed tabletop games, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix in a California federal court. The lawsuit claims that Netflix violated a contract for a game based on the streaming giant’s upcoming science-fiction movie “Rebel Moon.”

According to Evil Genius Games, Netflix falsely accused the company of breaking confidentiality obligations in order to take ownership of the game and related materials. The company’s attorney, John Fowler, stated that Evil Genius Games had invested significant resources and effort into developing the game, only to be disregarded without justification.

Evil Genius Games has previously created licensed role-playing games based on popular film franchises like “Rambo,” “Highlander,” and “Pacific Rim.” The lawsuit states that Netflix and “Rebel Moon” director Zack Snyder were impressed with Evil Genius Games’ pitch for a game based on the new sci-fi film. The game was completed in May, along with a comprehensive “world bible” detailing the backstory of the “Rebel Moon” universe.

However, Netflix allegedly accused Evil Genius Games of releasing confidential content and unapproved artwork at a board-game trade show in April. This accusation was used as a pretext to claim ownership of the intellectual property and prevent the game’s release or potentially release it themselves to retain the profits.

Evil Genius Games is seeking to reclaim its rights in the game and the world bible created for “Rebel Moon.” The company is requesting the court to enforce the contract and is seeking unspecified damages from Netflix.

Netflix has not yet responded to the lawsuit. The case is Evil Genius Games Inc v. Netflix CPX LLC, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Source: Reuters

Definitions:

– Evil Genius Games: A publisher of licensed movie-themed tabletop games based in San Mateo, California.

– Netflix: A popular streaming platform known for its original content.

– “Rebel Moon”: An upcoming science-fiction movie directed Zack Snyder and produced Netflix.

