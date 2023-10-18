Netflix Reports Surge in Subscribers and Raises Prices in US, UK, and France

Netflix (NFLX) has announced a significant increase in its subscriber numbers for the third quarter and confirmed that it will be raising prices in the US, UK, and France. This news led to a surge in the company’s stock during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The Basic and Premium plans will now cost $11.99 and $22.99, respectively, in the US, up from the previous price points of $9.99 and $19.99. However, the ad-supported plan at $6.99 will remain unchanged.

In its quarterly release, Netflix stated that its starting price is competitive with other streaming services and emphasized that at $6.99 per month in the US, it is much cheaper than the average price of a single movie ticket. This is the first time Netflix has raised its prices since March 2022.

Despite adding nearly 9 million new subscribers in the quarter, Netflix was unable to increase its average revenue per membership (ARM). ARM decreased 1% year-over-year, which the company attributed to several factors, including a higher percentage of membership growth from lower ARM countries and limited price increases over the past 18 months.

However, Netflix’s profitability metrics such as operating margin and free cash flow exceeded expectations. Operating margin reached 22.4% in the quarter, surpassing the company’s own projection of 22.2%. Additionally, free cash flow reached $1.89 billion, above consensus calls of $1.27 billion. Netflix has raised its full-year free cash flow guidance to $6.5 billion, up from the previous $5 billion.

The adoption of Netflix’s ad-supported plan also continues to grow, with membership increasing almost 70% quarter-over-quarter. The company noted that around 30% of new sign-ups in countries with the ad-tier are choosing this option, indicating potential for continued growth.

Overall, Netflix’s third quarter results beat expectations, leading to a boost in investor confidence and a surge in its stock price. The streaming giant is optimistic about its future performance and has provided fourth quarter revenue guidance of $8.69 billion.

