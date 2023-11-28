This Recently Added War Film on Netflix Is Captivating Global Audiences

A gripping war film that has been around for over a decade has stirred up immense interest since its addition to the Netflix library. Garnering more than four million views in just a week, this action-packed movie has quickly climbed into the global top ten. Subscribers are applauding its realistic portrayal of war, which makes it a must-watch for enthusiasts of the genre.

The film in question is Lone Survivor, featuring the talented Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. Released in 2013, Lone Survivor is based on a true story and adapted from the non-fiction book of the same name Marcus Luttrell, a former United States Navy SEAL. It recounts the harrowing tale of a team sent on a mission to capture or kill a Taliban leader in 2005.

Originally met with positive reviews, Lone Survivor received a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, but an even higher audience score of 87%. However, it is now experiencing a resurgence in popularity among viewers on Netflix. Many are hailing it as a chilling and incredible movie, praising its exceptional acting, direction, stunts, and cinematography. The film manages to evoke a wide range of emotions, including fear, desperation, and gut-wrenching sadness.

Directed Peter Berg, Lone Survivor also stars Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, and Ben Foster, who deliver compelling performances. According to Screen Rant, the film has amassed over four million viewers on Netflix, with a staggering total of more than eight million hours watched between November 13th and 19th. This overwhelming response speaks volumes about the film’s ability to resonate with audiences.

As word continues to spread, it is expected that Lone Survivor will attract even more viewers in the coming weeks. While it is not currently available on UK Netflix, interested viewers can still access the film through various online retailers such as Amazon and Apple iTunes. Don’t miss out on this moving portrayal of soldiers’ determination and sacrifice in the face of adversity.

