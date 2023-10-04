Netflix Faces Backlash as Subscription Price Hike Looms

Netflix is set to raise its subscription price once again, sparking outrage among its fan base and resulting in numerous cancellations. While the price increase is currently planned only for the United States and Canada, there is potential for it to be implemented in other regions in the future. The exact timing of the price hike remains uncertain, as Netflix is awaiting the resolution of ongoing actor and writer strikes before proceeding.

This latest move comes on the heels of previous price increases and changes to subscription options, including the introduction of ad plans and a more expensive ad-free tier reminiscent of the earlier days of the streaming service. Netflix has also taken measures to crack down on password sharing, requiring individual users to have their own accounts. Although these changes have garnered criticism from viewers, they have also contributed to a surge in new subscribers.

However, the anticipation of the upcoming price hike has already led many current subscribers to cancel their memberships in an effort to preemptively avoid the higher costs. This trend follows a wave of cancellations that occurred in recent months as Netflix implemented various changes that did not sit well with viewers.

It is becoming increasingly common for streaming services to take steps to improve profitability in the face of rising production costs. The ongoing actor and writer strikes, which may lead to improved compensation, further complicate the financial landscape for these platforms. While the specific date for the price increase remains unknown, it is expected to take effect within the next few months.

