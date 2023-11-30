Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Coming to Netflix Games: A Perfect Opportunity for Fans

Netflix Games division has been making waves in the gaming community, and here comes some exciting news for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) enthusiasts. Starting from 14 December, Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This package includes three iconic titles: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

While Netflix Games is currently only available on mobile platforms such as the Netflix app, App Store, and Google Play Store, fans are hopeful that console availability will be on the horizon. Nonetheless, this is an excellent opportunity for those who have been itching to revisit these classic games or for newcomers who want to explore the GTA franchise.

The Grand Theft Auto series needs no introduction – it has shaped the open-world gaming landscape and captivated players for decades. The Trilogy features immersive gameplay, intricate storylines, and a vast sandbox world to explore. Whether you want to experience the gritty streets of Liberty City, the neon-lit Vice City, or the sprawling landscape of San Andreas, these games offer something for every player.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy be available on Netflix?

A: The games will join Netflix on 14 December, so mark your calendars!

Q: Can I play the Grand Theft Auto games on my console?

A: Currently, Netflix Games is only available on mobile platforms, but console availability may be in the works.

Q: Are these games free for Netflix subscribers?

A: Yes, these games will be included in your Netflix subscription, allowing you to enjoy the GTA trilogy at no additional cost.

Q: Should I play these games if I’m new to the franchise?

A: Absolutely! This is a fantastic opportunity to dive into the world of Grand Theft Auto and see why it has become a gaming phenomenon.

So, get ready to embark on an epic journey through the criminal underworld, rekindle your love for these timeless classics, or discover what makes the GTA series so beloved. Don’t miss out on this exciting addition to the Netflix Games lineup. December 14th will be here before you know it!