Netflix Explores New Marketing Strategy on TikTok

Netflix has made a bold move streaming the popular series Stranger Things for free on TikTok, in celebration of Stranger Things Day. However, this decision has sparked debates about whether the actors involved are receiving residuals for these views amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. This marketing strategy is not exclusive to Netflix, as other studios and streaming services have also employed similar tactics, such as Paramount streaming Mean Girls on TikTok last month.

By making their content available for free online, studios and streamers may reap marketing benefits, but this approach raises concerns about undercutting residuals for actors and writers who were involved in creating the media. This action seems contradictory considering the industry’s fight against piracy, only to engage in similar practices as a publicity stunt.

The timing of this move is particularly noteworthy, as one of the primary concerns of the striking SAG-AFTRA union is the issue of residuals, particularly for lesser-known actors and extras. Some striking individuals have accused studios of intentionally delaying their residual payments as a form of retaliation against the strike, though these claims have not been confirmed either party.

This trend aligns with the ongoing issue of how views are measured and compensated for actors and writers in the industry, which some argue is a deliberate strategy to undermine negotiations for fair compensation. For instance, Disney Channel often limited their shows to three seasons to avoid increasing payment for the cast and crew.

Netflix’s decision to stream Stranger Things for free, along with sharing behind-the-scenes content, appears to be an attempt to reshape their image as an empathetic and considerate company. Recognizing the popularity and financial success of Stranger Things, Netflix is leveraging the public’s love for the show to divert attention from the SAG-AFTRA strike and the studios’ failure to address the actors’ demands.

The streaming of Stranger Things on TikTok has already garnered an impressive audience of 1.3 million viewers, with the numbers expected to rise throughout the day. While public support for the strike remains strong, Netflix’s maneuver seems to have been a successful distraction.

If viewers truly wish to support Stranger Things and its talented cast, it is crucial to remember that it is the studios, specifically Netflix and the AMPTP, who hold the power to end the strike. They are the ones responsible for any delays in the production of Season 5, not the writers or actors.