New Anime ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ to Stream Worldwide with Multilingual Simuldubs

Kadokawa, in partnership with Studio Trigger, has announced that the highly anticipated anime series ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide starting January 4. While the show will debut in Japanese, it will also feature simuldub options in multiple languages including English, Indonesian, Thai, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain), French, German, Italian, Arabic, and Hindi.

The anime, based on Ryōko Kui’s popular manga, is set in a world where dungeon adventures and food collide. It follows a group of adventurers on a quest to rescue a lost team member while discovering how to survive on the unique culinary offerings provided the dungeon itself. When the group is left penniless and without provisions after a devastating encounter with a dragon, they come up with an intriguing plan: to feast on the monsters they encounter during their perilous journeys.

Directed Yoshihiro Miyajima and produced Studio Trigger, the series is expected to run for two cours (approximately six months) until June. Kimiko Ueno is overseeing the series scripts, while Naoki Takeda is responsible for character design and Yasunori Mitsuda will compose the music. The opening theme song, titled “Sleep Walking Orchestra,” will be performed BUMP OF CHICKEN.

Ahead of its global release, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ has been enjoying a limited advance screening in 41 cinemas across Japan since December 8. The anime’s first episode was premiered during Studio Trigger’s panel at Anime Expo last July. With the release on Netflix, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this fantastical and gastronomic adventure.

Originally serialized in Kadokawa’s Harta magazine in 2014, the manga concluded in September 2021. The popularity of the series prompted Studio Trigger to produce a short animated commercial for the manga’s eighth volume back in 2019.

With its multi-language simuldubs, ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ is set to captivate audiences around the globe, inviting them into a fascinating world brimming with delectable creatures and mouth-watering adventures. Don’t miss out on this epic culinary journey, coming soon to Netflix!