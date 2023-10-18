Netflix Raises Subscription Prices, Reports Increase in Subscribers

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices, Reports Increase in Subscribers

Netflix News
Betty Davis

Netflix announced price increases for certain subscription tiers in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. The streaming giant revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that its premium ad-free plan in the United States will now cost $22.99 per month, marking a $3 increase.

Despite the price hike, Netflix reported a significant increase in the number of subscribers. In the past quarter, the company added 8.8 million subscribers, representing a 9% year-over-year increase. This is a substantial growth compared to the 2.4 million subscribers added in the same quarter last year.

The surge in subscribers contributed to Netflix’s revenue for the quarter, which amounted to $8.54 billion. The company exceeded expectations with the growth of its membership base, leading to a 10% increase in stock value during after-hours trading.

While this news may be disappointing for some existing subscribers who will face higher subscription fees, it highlights the continued popularity and success of Netflix as a streaming service. With the constant addition of new and exclusive content, Netflix remains a leading player in the industry.

As always, this story is developing and will be updated with any new information.

Definitions:
– Premium ad-free plan: A subscription tier offered Netflix that allows users to watch content without any advertisements.
– Subscribers: Individuals who pay for a specific service or product on a recurring basis.

Sources:
– “Netflix Raises Price of Premium Plan in the US” – Samantha Delouya, CNN
– The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Betty Davis

Related Posts

The Dark Reality Behind “Cute” Chimpanzee Videos

The Dark Reality Behind “Cute” Chimpanzee Videos

Tanya King
The Conference: A Hilariously Twisted Slasher Comedy on Netflix

The Conference: A Hilariously Twisted Slasher Comedy on Netflix

Tanya King
Cozy Rom-Coms to Stream on Netflix This Weekend

Cozy Rom-Coms to Stream on Netflix This Weekend

Cheryl King