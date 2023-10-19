Netflix Stock Surges as Ad-Based Subscription Sees 70% Jump

Netflix experienced a significant surge in stock prices following a promising quarterly report. One of the highlights was the tremendous success of its new ad-supported subscription tier, which witnessed a remarkable 70% increase in subscribers. Additionally, Netflix exceeded overall subscriber estimates adding 8.76 million subscribers for the third quarter, surpassing Wall Street’s projection of 5.49 million.

This surge in subscribers marks the largest increase since the second quarter of 2020 when stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic led to a surge in new sign-ups. This report signifies a return to growth for Netflix, erasing concerns that the market had become saturated, which arose when the company recorded its first net subscriber loss in over a decade in April 2022.

Financial analysts responded positively to Netflix’s impressive performance. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and raised its price target to $475, expressing confidence in Netflix’s ability to accelerate revenue growth, expand margins, and achieve the objectives it set out a year ago. Truist analyst Matthew Thornton also praised the company’s crackdown on password-sharing, which could potentially fuel future subscriber growth. Thornton upgraded Netflix to a buy rating and increased its price target to $465.

With a robust lineup of highly popular shows like “Squid Game,” “Wednesday,” and “Stranger Things,” Netflix has positioned itself for continued success. Moreover, the company has the potential for further growth through its foray into video games. As a result, the promising quarterly report has instilled optimism in investors, causing a 16% surge in Netflix’s stock prices.

