Netflix’s Advertising Tier Surpasses 15 Million Monthly Active Users, Showing Strong Growth

Netflix has announced that its advertising tier has reached an impressive milestone, surpassing 15 million global monthly active users. This marks a significant increase from the 5 million users the company reported just six months ago. The news has led to a positive response in the stock market, with Netflix’s stock climbing over 1% in morning trading.

“We have built an incredible foundation, focusing on areas advertisers told us matter most, all while delivering unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable value,” stated Amy Reinhard, the company’s new head of advertising.

It is important to note that monthly active users (MAUs) are distinct from paying subscribers. Netflix has not disclosed the exact number of subscribers for the ad tier or the revenue it has generated thus far. MAUs can include multiple individuals who use the same account.

Reinhard highlighted some of the exciting new features and enhancements that Netflix has been working on. One of these is the “binge ad” format, which will allow viewers who watch four consecutive episodes to enjoy the fourth episode ad-free. This feature is set to roll out in early 2024.

In addition to innovative ad formats, Netflix has been exploring a sponsorship model for its ad product. Advertisers will be able to partner with new movies or TV shows, gaining exposure through targeted placements. Frito-Lay became the first sponsor for the recent season of “Love is Blind,” and more sponsors will be announced for popular series like “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the upcoming final season of “The Crown.”

While the growth of the advertising tier has been substantial, there is still room for improvement. Analysts have expressed concerns about the slow growth rate and the time it will take for advertising to contribute significantly to Netflix’s revenue. However, the $6.99 ad tier has proven to be a lucrative revenue stream for the company, along with its crackdown on password sharing and recent price hikes in certain markets, which aim to boost revenue and improve margins.

The strong growth of Netflix’s advertising tier demonstrates its successful foray into the world of advertising-supported streaming services. With continued innovation and strategic partnerships, the company is likely to see even more significant growth in the future.

