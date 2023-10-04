Suspicious Activity on TipRanks Account

If you recently received a notification stating that suspicious activity has been detected on your TipRanks account, it is essential to take immediate action. Suspicious activity can encompass various actions that violate the platform’s Terms of Use. Here are some examples of suspicious activities that may trigger such notifications:

1. Excessive Page Views: Exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period can raise red flags. This could potentially indicate unauthorized access or data scraping.

2. Utilizing Bots, Crawlers, or Scraping Tools: TipRanks prohibits the use of automated tools such as bots, crawlers, or scraping tools to access its services. Engaging in such activity can result in account suspension.

If you have received a suspicious activity notification, it is important to note that your account will typically be automatically reactivated within 24 hours. However, if your account remains disabled beyond this period, you need to contact TipRanks directly to reactivate your account.

Reactivating your account promptly is crucial, as prolonged account suspension may restrict your access to essential features and services offered TipRanks. To ensure the security and integrity of the platform, TipRanks enforces strict measures to prevent fraudulent activities and unauthorized access.

If you encounter any difficulties during the reactivation process or have concerns about the suspicious activity detected, reach out to TipRanks support for assistance. They will guide you through the necessary steps to resolve the issue and restore full access to your account.

Remember, maintaining a secure and trusted environment is essential for TipRanks, and their proactive measures help to protect the community of users. By promptly addressing suspicious activity, you contribute to a safer experience for yourself and other TipRanks members.

Definitions:

– Suspicious Activity: Activity that violates the Terms of Use and raises concerns about unauthorized access or fraudulent actions.

– Bots: Automated software applications that interact with online platforms, often performing tasks that mimic human behavior.

– Crawlers: Automated web tools used to extract data from websites, often used for indexing purposes.

– Scraping Tools: Software used to extract data from websites “scraping” or copying specific information.

Sources: TipRanks official website.