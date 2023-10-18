Netflix Raises Prices for US, UK, and France Subscribers

In a recently released earnings report, Netflix announced that it will be increasing prices for certain subscription tiers in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. The premium ad-free plan in the US will rise $3 per month, bringing the total to $22.99. This price hike comes as the streaming giant reported a 9% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships, gaining 8.8 million subscribers in the last quarter alone, compared to 2.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue for the last quarter stood at $8.54 billion, boosted stronger-than-expected growth of its membership base.

Following this news, Netflix’s stock experienced a significant rise of 10% in after-hours trading. The platform’s continued growth and profitability have contributed to its ongoing success in the highly competitive streaming industry.

It is worth noting that these price increases are specific to the US, UK, and France. Netflix regularly evaluates and adjusts its pricing in different markets based on various factors, including regional competition and cost considerations. The overall impact of these price adjustments on subscriber numbers and user satisfaction remains to be seen.

As this story develops, further updates on Netflix’s pricing strategies and their impact on the market will be provided.

