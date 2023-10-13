Netflix Stock Falls After Wall Street Downgrade Raises Growth Concerns

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) experienced a 2% decline on Friday as a result of a Wall Street downgrade that expressed concerns about the company’s growth. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from “Outperform” to “Peer Perform,” citing worries that the potential rewards of Netflix’s revenue initiatives, such as paid sharing and an ad tier, may not outweigh the risks surrounding its future growth. The analyst, Peter Supino, also removed his $500 price target on the stock.

While Supino acknowledged that Netflix should continue to gain a share of global premium video revenue with its advertising initiatives, he expressed greater concerns about the company’s growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025. If growth falls short, Supino doubts that Netflix’s market valuation ratios compared to the S&P would remain as high.

Netflix’s revenue in the second quarter fell short of expectations, and the company’s Q3 forecast also disappointed. Additionally, the company reported lower-than-expected average revenue per membership (ARM) and forecasted that ARM would be flat to slightly down in Q3 compared to the same period in 2022. Supino concluded that the risk/reward balance for Netflix is now more balanced due to slow adoption of advertising video on demand, recent ARM shortfalls, and management signaling less margin expansion.

Furthermore, Netflix’s medium-term growth drivers, net subscriber additions, and operating margins, are becoming increasingly risky. Planned price increases, a crackdown on password sharing, and cautious commentary from Neumann, Netflix’s CFO, have added to these concerns.

Despite a 20% year-to-date increase in its stock, Netflix has experienced a 20% decline over the past three months. The company is set to report its fiscal third-quarter results on October 18.

