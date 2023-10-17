Netflix to Host First Live Sports Event: The Netflix Cup

Netflix is set to host its first-ever live sports event called the Netflix Cup. The event will feature a nine-hole golf match and will include athletes from two of Netflix’s popular docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz will be paired with PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas for the match.

The match will take place on November 14 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and will kick off the events leading up to F1’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18. Netflix aims to leverage its relationship with Formula 1 and the PGA Tour to create an exciting event for its subscribers.

Netflix’s foray into live sports follows the trend of other streaming services such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and WBD’s Max, which have also started offering live sports to their subscribers. However, Netflix’s approach is different as it does not involve expensive rights packages. The company aims to provide a strong offering for sports fans without getting involved in the complexities of live sports licensing.

This is not Netflix’s first attempt at hosting live events. The streaming giant has previously organized two live events in 2023, with mixed results. While Chris Rock’s stand-up special went smoothly, a reunion for Love Is Blind faced technical glitches and delays.

The Netflix Cup is sanctioned the PGA Tour and Formula 1 and will feature four two-man teams competing over eight holes. The top two teams will then face off on the ninth hole to determine the winner.

Excel Sports Management, in collaboration with BZ Entertainment and Full Day Productions, is producing the match. Excel Sports Management represents top golfers such as Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Tiger Woods. Full Day Productions is known for producing high-profile events like the ESPY Awards and ESPN’s Monday Night Football “Manningcast.”

