Netflix’s Clever Lupin Ad Campaign Mimics Luxury Fashion Brands

Netflix has launched an innovative advertising campaign to promote the final season of its popular show, Lupin. The campaign cleverly recreates the luxurious aesthetics of renowned fashion brands, giving the illusion that valuable accessories have been stolen from models without a trace. This subtle nod to the show’s master thief, Assane Diop, adds a playful and mysterious element to the promotional material. The timing of the campaign coincided with Paris Fashion Week, allowing it to seamlessly blend in with the high fashion landscape.

Created Jellyfish France and Re-mind PHD, the campaign incorporates logos and imagery from luxury brands like Chanel, Cartier, Rolex, and Tiffany & Co. The ads feature sleek airbrushed models and stripped-back aesthetics, making them easily mistaken for typical high fashion campaigns. However, upon closer inspection, one realizes that the accessories are missing. Instead, carefully placed tanlines replace the expensive Hermès rings and Rolex watches, leaving viewers intrigued and curious about the heist that has taken place.

The campaign has received praise from fans of the show, with many expressing admiration for its creativity and clever execution. Netflix has successfully used this campaign as a prime example of the power of visual storytelling, capturing the audience’s attention through the subversion of traditional advertising norms. By satirizing upscale advertising, the campaign highlights the unoriginality and mundanity of luxury branding when stripped of its accessories.

Fans of Lupin can look forward to the release of the show’s final season on October 5th, eagerly anticipating the conclusion of the gripping crime drama. In the meantime, those intrigued innovative promotional posters can also explore Netflix’s ingenious poster design for the show Beef, or the controversial Sex Education poster that sparked mixed reactions across the internet.

