Netflix Stars Ava Michelle and Jeanette Cota to Host Gala for Devon Michael Foundation

Actress Ava Michelle and Dance Mom star Jeanette Cota, known for their roles in Netflix’s Tall Girl, are coming together to host an inaugural gala in Goodrich, Michigan. The event, scheduled for October 7th, aims to raise funds for the Devon Michael Foundation and create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and mental illness.

The gala, taking place in Michelle and Cota’s home state of Michigan, is a way for them to honor the life of Devon Michael, who tragically passed away from fentanyl poisoning in 2021. Since then, Michelle and Cota have dedicated themselves to preventing further deaths raising awareness about fentanyl and the growing mental health crisis.

“Michigan is where our family made countless memories together,” said Cota, co-founder of the Devon Michael Foundation. “It’s where we have the biggest support system of friends, businesses, and family that are constantly looking for ways to prevent this tragedy.”

The gala will feature ticket sales starting at $50 per person, as well as the option to sponsor a table for $1,000. There will also be a silent auction, with all funds going towards the Devon Michael Foundation and communities across the United States.

Michelle, also a co-founder of the foundation, emphasized the urgency of the cause, stating, “More needs to be done. Each day 150 lives are lost to fentanyl. We want to prevent this from happening to another sibling, son, daughter, and loved ones. The money raised at this event will help us go into schools and provide much-needed resources.”

This is not the first event organized the Devon Michael Foundation. Earlier this year, they held a wellness event in Los Angeles that focused on promoting mental health alternatives to substance abuse. Attendees included influencers and actors like Chloe East and Sadie Stanley, who received training on how to use Naloxone in case of an overdose.

The gala in Goodrich serves as another opportunity for Michelle and Cota to spread their message and continue their efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis. It is a chance for them to come together with their community and support the Devon Michael Foundation in its mission to save lives and raise mental health awareness.

Sources:

– The Devon Michael Foundation