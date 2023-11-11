New Article:

Tiny Pretty Things Star Barton Cowperthwaite Shares Brave Battle Against Brain Tumor

Tiny Pretty Things star Barton Cowperthwaite has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 31-year-old actor shared the news with his fans through an Instagram post, stating that he has been diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma, a common type of tumor originating in the brain. The charming Netflix star expressed his optimism, mentioning that his doctors are confident in their ability to remove most of the tumor through brain surgery. Despite this setback, Cowperthwaite is determined to bounce back and continue pursuing his numerous goals.

In order to explore all possible options, Cowperthwaite and his family are currently seeking second opinions, and they anticipate that the surgery will take place in the middle or end of the following week. The actor assured his fans that he will remain open about his journey and promised to keep them updated on his progress.

Gliomas are responsible for approximately 33 percent of all brain tumors, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Cowperthwaite’s experience sheds light on the challenges faced those diagnosed with such tumors. Despite the daunting nature of his diagnosis, the actor’s resilience and positive attitude serve as an inspiration to many.

