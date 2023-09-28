STEM Camp Inspires Students to Pursue Their Passions

At the recent ‘Wild and Wonderful CTE Fall Administrators Conference’ hosted the West Virginia Board of Education, students and staff were treated to a special visit from Emily Calandrelli, the host of ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ on Netflix. Calandrelli, a Morgantown native and West Virginia University graduate, is passionate about promoting STEM education.

During her visit, Calandrelli had the opportunity to connect with students from Daniels Elementary and showcase the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She demonstrated exciting science experiments and discussed the various opportunities that STEM education can provide for young students.

As a strong advocate for STEM, Calandrelli believes that introducing children to STEM at an early age can set them up for success in their future careers. The conference, along with programs like ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’, provide valuable opportunities for students to explore their passions and develop critical skills in STEM fields.

Angie Gardner, the West Virginia Department of Education Coordinator, noted that Calandrelli had a profound impact on the students in attendance. One student even exclaimed, “This was the best field trip ever!” Clearly, Calandrelli’s visit left a lasting impression on the students and reinforced the importance of STEM education.

‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ can be accessed on Netflix’s ‘Kids’ section, offering children an entertaining and educational resource to explore the fascinating world of STEM. By engaging students through fun experiments and interactive learning, Calandrelli hopes to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

