Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Finale Fails to Meet Expectations

The eagerly awaited finale of Netflix’s hit reality TV show, “Squid Game: The Challenge,” aired recently, leaving fans feeling underwhelmed. The episode determined the winner of the massive $4.6 million prize, and expectations were high.

Based on the popular Korean drama “Squid Game,” the show had contestants participate in games reminiscent of those seen in the series, such as Red Light, Green, Honeycombs, and Hopscotch. Out of the original 456 players, the final episode focused on three finalists: Sam (Player 016), Mai (Player 287), and Phil (Player 451).

Unfortunately, fans were disappointed to find that the final game was a simple game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Sam finished in third place after choosing a button of chance during a critical dinner sequence. The remaining two finalists were then instructed to play multiple rounds of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Each round won granted them a key that could potentially open a safe containing the prize money.

In the end, Mai emerged as the victor, choosing the correct key that unlocked a safe with a golden credit card. While her win was undoubtedly a significant moment, many viewers felt the finale fell flat after the suspense built throughout the series.

Social media platforms were flooded with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration with the final episode. Some viewers described it as a missed opportunity for a captivating ending, with one user remarking, “And they managed to deliver a finale that wasn’t worth the wait. So mundane.”

While “Squid Game: The Challenge” had its fair share of highs and thrills throughout its run, the lackluster conclusion has left fans questioning whether the finale lived up to their expectations.