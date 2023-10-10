The Crown’s Final Season to Be Split in Two: Creative Decision or Ratings Strategy?

The final season of the popular Netflix series, The Crown, will be split into two parts, with “Part One” premiering on November 16 and focusing on the period surrounding Princess Diana’s death. “Part Two” will then debut on December 14, delving into Prince Charles’s marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles and the coming-of-age of Princes William and Harry. This decision Netflix aims to maximize both the show’s cultural impact and viewer engagement.

Narratively, separating the two pivotal storylines allows for a significant moment to be highlighted between Diana’s death and Charles’s second marriage. Diana’s tragic passing had profound effects on the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II’s tumultuous year in 1997 and public criticisms of her initial response. By giving each narrative its own space, the audience can fully absorb the impact of these events.

Moreover, splitting the final season serves as a ratings strategy. The Crown has consistently captured audiences’ attention and defied the trend of declining viewer numbers seen in many binge-watchable shows. By dividing the season into two parts, Netflix can extend the show’s cultural footprint, ensuring it remains a topic of conversation for a longer period. This approach aligns with the streaming platform’s binge-watching model while also maintaining a dominant presence in the streaming landscape.

The success of this strategy, however, depends on the public’s interest in the royal family’s ongoing scandals, grieving process, and personal dramas. Part One, with its exploration of the beloved Princess Diana, is expected to garner significant attention. In contrast, Part Two, which focuses on Prince Charles’s wedding drama, may face a more divided audience. Nevertheless, there is a poetic irony if viewers were to lose interest after Part One, mirroring the real-life impact of Diana’s departure from the narrative.

In conclusion, Netflix’s decision to split The Crown’s final season showcases both creative considerations and a ratings-driven approach. By segmenting the season, the show can maintain its cultural relevance while adhering to binge-watching preferences. Whether the audience remains engaged throughout both parts is yet to be seen, but The Crown continues its role as a compelling exploration of the behind-the-scenes lives of the royal family.

Sources:

– The original article (source)