Netflix’s Portrayal of Princess Diana as a Ghost in The Crown Sparks Controversy

Netflix’s hit series, The Crown, has come under fire for its depiction of Princess Diana as a ghost in its final season. Experts argue that the portrayal is profoundly tasteless and believe that both Prince William and Prince Harry will be appalled it.

In the upcoming season, Diana will be shown having an emotional reconciliation with a grieving Prince Charles, who is haunted her presence as a ghost. Additionally, she will appear to Queen Elizabeth II in phantom form. This decision the show’s creators has raised concerns about the ethics of portraying real-life figures, particularly those who are no longer alive.

The depiction of Diana as a ghost raises questions about the appropriate boundaries when portraying historical figures. Princess Diana was a beloved public figure and her tragic death is still deeply mourned many. Some argue that using her as a sensational plot device is not only disrespectful but also in poor taste.

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are both actively involved in honoring their mother’s legacy, are likely to find this portrayal distressing. It is understandable that they would be sensitive to any misrepresentation of Diana, as they have worked tirelessly to protect her reputation and memory.

While The Crown has been praised for its attention to historical accuracy in the past, this decision to include supernatural elements involving Princess Diana has sparked controversy. Critics argue that it is a cheap stunt to attract viewers and undermines the integrity of the show.

In conclusion, the portrayal of Princess Diana as a ghost in the final season of The Crown has elicited strong reactions from experts who describe it as profoundly tasteless. Concerns have been raised about the ethics of using real-life figures as plot devices, particularly when they are no longer alive. Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to be deeply upset this depiction, given their close relationship with their late mother. As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact the reputation of the show and its creators.

