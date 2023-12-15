Netflix Faces Backlash for Including Controversial Comedian in Comedy Festival

Netflix recently announced that comedian Matt Rife will be performing at its upcoming comedy festival, Netflix Is a Joke Fest. However, the news has not been well-received, as Rife has been at the center of several controversies in recent weeks.

One of the controversies stemmed from Rife’s November 15 Netflix special, where he made a joke implying that a woman with a black eye had received it because of her bad cooking. This joke about domestic violence sparked outrage among viewers.

Another controversy involved popular influencer Bunny Hedaya, who accused Rife of making an offensive comment directed at her son online. Rife’s joke about astrology and women in his special prompted Hedaya’s son to correct his planet knowledge, to which Rife allegedly responded with a derogatory comment.

Despite these controversies, Netflix proceeded to include Rife in its comedy festival lineup, alongside other big names like Chris Rock, Ali Wong, and Kevin Hart. The announcement was met with disappointment from many people, who took to the comment section to express their concerns.

Netflix has yet to respond to the backlash, and it remains to be seen how the controversy will affect Rife’s reputation. However, PR crisis management expert Molly McPherson believes that Rife will be able to navigate his way out of it, especially if he chooses not to double down on his controversial statements.

As the streaming platform faces criticism for its decision to include Rife in the festival, it raises questions about the accountability and responsibility of organizations in the entertainment industry when it comes to controversial figures. The incident serves as a reminder that public opinion and backlash can have a significant impact on a company’s reputation and the perception of its brand.