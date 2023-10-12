Netflix Expands Production Facilities in Spain

Netflix Spain and Portugal boss Diego Ávalos announced today that Spain’s production facilities are rivaling those of Hollywood. Speaking at the MIA Market, Ávalos highlighted the impressive set design and stunt work on shows like Money Heist, which has become a global success for the streaming giant. He revealed that the number of sound stages has doubled to 10 since last year, and there is a state-of-the-art post-production facility used Netflix worldwide.

Ávalos emphasized that Spain’s facilities are not only being utilized Netflix but also attracting other nations, with UK series Kaos choosing to shoot in Spain. This sentiment was echoed Mediawan boss Elisabeth D’Arvieu, who identified Spain, Italy, and Belgium as having a “big competitive advantage” over American production.

Netflix Italy chief Tinny Andreatta also discussed her desire to challenge national stereotypes rooted in the 1960s. She acknowledged that Italian cinema’s success during that era had created stereotypes within the country. To combat this, Andreatta is commissioning shows that portray a more modern and diverse image of Italy. She cited recent examples such as The Law According to Lidia Poët, Supersex, and Vasco Rossi: Living It as projects that challenge traditional stereotypes and highlight people and societies that are changing.

Andreatta also mentioned Netflix Italy’s expansion into unscripted content, with plans to launch a local version of the popular format Rhythm + Flow next year. She expressed a commitment to telling stories that showcase the regional differences and cultural diversity within Italy.

The MIA Market, a TV and film confab, is running throughout the week and features talks from industry experts, including Paramount’s Nicole Clemens, Miramax’s Marc Helwig, and Anonymous Content’s David Levine and David Davoli.

Sources:

– Source article (with URLs removed)

– Netflix press release