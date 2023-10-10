Netflix Replaces President of Advertising as Shares Close in the Red

Netflix (NFLX) shares closed Tuesday with a decline after the streaming giant announced a change in leadership. Jeremi Gorman, the President of Advertising at Netflix, is being replaced Amy Reinhard, a studio executive. This news comes from a report The Information.

In other news, solar stocks experienced a positive day, with Sunrun (RUN), Sunnova (NOVA), and SunPower (SPWR) all closing in the green. The surge in solar stocks was fueled France’s plan to enhance its solar power capacity. Additionally, California regulators have postponed a decision to reduce incentives for rooftop solar panel installations.

Electronic Arts (EA) also had a successful day in the market as the stock saw an upgrade from “Neutral” to “Buy” Bank of America analysts. This upgrade contributed to EA’s higher closing price.

Overall, the stock market saw a mix of ups and downs, with these three companies catching investors’ attention. For more in-depth analysis and the latest updates on the market, you can watch the full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Definitions:

– Streaming: The online transmission of digital audio or video content. (source: Merriam-Webster)

– Solar Power: Energy derived from radiation emitted the sun, usually converted into electricity. (source: Britannica)

– Stock Market: A marketplace where buyers and sellers trade shares of companies. (source: Investopedia)

Sources:

– The Information

– Yahoo Finance