New Erotic Thriller Script “Undying” Sells to Netflix

Netflix has acquired the script for the tantalizing new erotic thriller, “Undying,” in one of the first major spec sales since the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The script, written Ben Ketai, has been developed under Netflix’s first-look feature deal with the production company 21 Laps, led Shawn Levy. The deal, reportedly in the mid-six against seven figures range, marks an exciting collaboration between the two entertainment powerhouses.

“Undying” tells the story of a woman who, suffocated the demands of motherhood, embarks on a passionate affair with a former high school acquaintance. However, things take a supernatural twist when she discovers that her lover has been deceased for years. This gripping premise, combining elements of sensuality and suspense, promises to captivate audiences.

Ben Ketai, who will serve as executive producer on the project, has already made a name for himself in the industry. His recent work includes the successful reimagining of the 1994 thriller “River Wild,” which gained significant popularity on Netflix. Additionally, Ketai created, wrote, directed, and served as showrunner for the crime drama series “StartUp,” which found a devoted following on the streaming platform.

The acquisition of “Undying” Netflix follows 21 Laps’ involvement in other thrilling projects for the streaming giant. Prior to the WGA strike, the production company joined forces with Netflix for “Seismic,” another captivating thriller. Furthermore, their upcoming releases include “The Backrooms,” a horror film produced in collaboration with Atomic Monster and Chernin Entertainment, as well as “Gnomes,” based on a chilling short film Dutch filmmakers Richard Raaphorst and Ruwan Heggelman.

With its commitment to delivering captivating and diverse content, Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for groundbreaking storytelling. Audiences can eagerly anticipate the release of “Undying” and the suspenseful journey it promises to take them on.

