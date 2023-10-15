Netflix Slammed for Misusing Photos of Children with Skin Condition in Movie Plot

Netflix is facing backlash after a movie on its platform used stolen photos of real children with a painful skin condition to depict the effects of toxic waste. The Indian action movie, titled “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” horrified viewers exploiting the physical appearance of individuals with rare skin diseases.

One specific case that has come to light is the use of Evan Fasciano’s photos. Evan, now 13 years old, suffers from Harlequin ichthyosis, a genetic disorder that causes severe skin abnormalities. His images were used in the film to portray the physical consequences of exposure to toxic waste.

Members of the ichthyosis community have expressed deep concern and called upon Netflix to remove this offensive movie. They argue that it dehumanizes those who live with the condition and misrepresents their experiences.

Using real images of children with a rare and debilitating condition in this manner is not only unethical but also deeply insensitive. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes and further marginalizes individuals who are already facing significant challenges.

Netflix has yet to respond to the growing outcry. However, it is important for the company to acknowledge the impact of their actions and take immediate steps to rectify the situation. This includes removing the film from its platform and issuing a public apology to those affected.

It is crucial that media organizations exercise responsibility and sensitivity when portraying individuals with disabilities or medical conditions. Exploitation for the sake of entertainment is not only morally wrong but also psychologically damaging for those directly affected.

The case of “Gandeevadhari Arjuna” serves as a reminder for the need to prioritize inclusivity and respect in our media landscape. By promoting accurate and empathetic portrayals, we can foster a more inclusive society that celebrates diversity rather than exploiting it.

Definitions:

– Harlequin ichthyosis: A rare genetic disorder that causes the skin to thicken abnormally, resulting in severe scaling and deformities.

– Toxic waste: Waste materials that are considered hazardous to human health and the environment due to their toxic properties.

Sources:

– The Daily Mail: Martha Williams. “Netflix is slammed over Gandeevadhari Arjuna, a movie that used STOLEN photos of real children with painful skin condition for plotline claiming they’d been injured toxic waste.”