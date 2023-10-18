Netflix and Skydance Animation Partner for Exclusive Animated Films

Netflix has recently announced a multi-year agreement with Skydance Animation, in which they will collaborate to develop and release animated feature films exclusively on the streaming service. The films will be guided John Lasseter, the former animation head at Walt Disney Co and co-founder of Pixar. Lasseter has been working with Skydance Animation since 2019 after taking a leave of absence from Disney in 2017. He is renowned for his contributions to animation hits like “Toy Story” and “Cars.”

This deal marks another creative collaboration between Netflix and Skydance Animation, as they have previously worked together on projects such as “The Adam Project” and “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” as well as the TV series “FUBAR” and “Altered Carbon.” Additionally, Skydance Animation has partnered with Apple TV+ on the animated film “Luck,” which premiered in 2022.

The first film from this multi-year agreement, “Spellbound,” is set to be released on Netflix in 2024. The story follows a princess on a mission to save her family from a supernatural spell. The voice cast for “Spellbound” includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem. Following that, in 2025, “Pookoo,” a buddy comedy featuring a small woodland creature and a majestic bird, will be released.

Skydance Animation has also announced other projects under this partnership, such as “Ray Gunn” directed Brad Bird, the director of “Ratatouille,” and an untitled Jack and the Beanstalk project directed Rich Moore, known for his work on “Zootopia.”

This collaboration between Netflix and Skydance Animation highlights the growing demand for animated content and further solidifies Netflix’s presence in the ever-expanding animation industry. Exciting times lie ahead for animation enthusiasts as they can anticipate a stream of exclusive, high-quality animated films in the coming years.

Definitions:

– Skydance Animation: An animation studio based in Los Angeles and Madrid.

– John Lasseter: A renowned figure in the animation industry, known for his work at Pixar and Disney.

Sources:

– Reuters