Netflix Plans to Raise Prices on Ad-Free Streaming Service After Hollywood Actors Strike

Netflix is reportedly planning to raise the price of its ad-free streaming service following the end of the Hollywood actors strike. This move mirrors similar pricing adjustments made other streaming services in recent times. While the exact price increase has not been specified, it is expected to start in the US and Canada and possibly extend to other markets.

Currently, Netflix offers two ad-free tiers in the US: Standard ($15.49 per month) and Premium ($19.99 per month). The streaming giant also has an ad-supported tier priced at $6.99 per month. As of Q2 2023, Netflix had 75.57 million streaming subscribers in the US and Canada and 238.39 million worldwide.

The decision to raise prices on ad-free tiers aligns with a trend among direct-to-consumer streaming services that prioritize profitability over subscriber growth. Warner Bros. Discovery recently increased the price of its ad-free tier for Discovery+ in the US, while NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Paramount Global’s Paramount+ have also raised prices on their premium tiers.

In addition to adjusting prices, streaming services like Amazon and Disney are exploring new ways to boost profitability. Amazon plans to insert ads into its baseline subscription offering, while Disney is cracking down on password sharing and implementing new policies to restrict the sharing of login credentials.

While the specifics of Disney’s enforcement of these policies are not yet clear, it is anticipated that violations may result in account limitations or termination.

