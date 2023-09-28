Netflix Ends DVD-by-Mail Service After 25 Years

Netflix is officially discontinuing its DVD-by-mail service, marking the end of an era for the company. The service, which promised an easier alternative to traditional video rental stores like Blockbuster, had been in operation since 1998. While Netflix gradually shifted its focus to streaming over the years, some customers continued to find value in the DVD option.

One such customer, Colin McEvoy, a film fanatic from Pennsylvania, remained loyal to Netflix’s DVD service in order to watch Bollywood and obscure independent films not readily available on streaming platforms. Other customers also appreciated the added perks of DVDs, such as special features and audio commentaries that are often lacking in digital rentals.

However, for Netflix itself, the DVD business became less viable as streaming dominated the market. The company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated that the shrinking DVD business made it harder to provide the best service for their members. Shutting down the DVD service allows Netflix to reallocate resources and focus on expanding into new markets, such as gaming and interactive content.

The decline of the DVD business was also due to cost considerations. The operational expenses of handling physical discs, including replacing damaged or lost inventory, were higher compared to streaming digital content. As Netflix faces increased competition in the streaming industry, it makes sense for the company to reduce expenses and streamline its operations.

While some longtime subscribers recognized the writing on the wall, others had hoped for a different outcome. Redbox CEO Bill Rouhana expressed his desire to purchase Netflix’s DVD business, but Netflix has stated that they have no plans to sell. The fate of the remaining DVDs in Netflix’s possession remains unknown.

In conclusion, Netflix’s decision to end its DVD-by-mail service represents a significant shift in the entertainment industry. Streaming has become the dominant form of content consumption, and physical media is becoming increasingly obsolete. Although some customers may lament the loss of the DVD option, the move allows Netflix to adapt to changing consumer preferences and focus on innovation in the digital realm.

Sources:

– CNN: [URL]

– The Hollywood Reporter: [URL]