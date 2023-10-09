Netflix Scraps Free Test Plan for Mobile Devices

Netflix has decided against offering free access to a portion of its catalog on mobile devices, after a two-year test in Kenya. The streaming giant had hoped to attract more subscribers through this model, but ultimately found it ineffective. Netflix stated that it had learned from the test and would continue to offer a variety of other plans, likely including ad-supported and ad-free options.

This move Netflix is not entirely surprising, as other companies have successfully used free content to entice viewers to sign up for paid subscriptions. Paramount, for example, offers select older shows on Pluto TV to attract subscribers to its Paramount+ platform.

In addition to abandoning the free plan, Netflix is reportedly planning to raise prices for its ad-free subscription tier. While the exact price increase and timing are currently unknown, it is expected to roll out first in the U.S. and Canada. Last January, Netflix already raised its subscription fees, and it has also been cracking down on password-sharing to ensures users are paying for their own accounts.

As for the future, it remains to be seen what strategies Netflix will employ to drive subscriber growth. However, it is clear that the company is continuing to explore various plans and offerings to cater to different user preferences around the world.

Sources: Reuters

Note: This article is a summary based on the information provided in the source article.