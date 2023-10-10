The Rise and Fall of Juul: A Documentary Series Explores the Impact of the E-Cigarette Giant

Netflix’s new documentary series, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” directed R.J. Cutler and based on Time reporter Jamie Ducharme’s book, explores the journey of Juul, the e-cigarette manufacturer that became a unicorn company with a $38 billion valuation before facing lawsuits and bans.

The series begins with founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees, who aimed to create a startup in Silicon Valley. After launching Ploom in 2010, they later created Juul, a sleek and potent e-cigarette that quickly became popular among teenagers and young adults. Juul’s rise to success was fueled its marketing strategies on social media platforms, including recruiting celebrities and influencers with underage followers.

However, Juul’s youth-focused marketing and false perception of safety compared to traditional cigarettes led to a public health crisis among young adults. The FDA discontinued Juul’s flavored pods in 2018, and the company faced lawsuits, settlements, and bans around the world. The documentary series features interviews with former Juul employees, young users, anti-vaping activists, and highlights the company’s congressional testimony.

Despite its initial success, Juul’s reputation suffered irreparable damage, and its value plummeted to $250 million the end of 2021. The company continues to face criticism for its role in the youth vaping epidemic.

While the documentary aims to shed light on Juul’s rise and fall, the filmmakers and experts acknowledge that Juul made significant mistakes and could have acted more responsibly. The series serves as a cautionary tale about the unintended consequences of disruptive technologies and the importance of responsible marketing and regulation.

