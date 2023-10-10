David Beckham: The Genuine Celebrity Sportsperson

David Beckham, a globally recognized celebrity, has always managed to maintain an air of genuineness despite living in a world overrun phoniness. While most sports interactions and interviews come off as artificial and scripted, Beckham stands out for being real and authentic. His popularity can be attributed to his good looks, famous wife, and his commitment to branding every aspect of his life.

Netflix recently released a four-hour docuseries about Beckham, and despite the media focusing on the more scandalous details of his personal life, the overall tone of the documentary is extremely wholesome. Viewers are left with the impression that Beckham is a genuinely decent guy who is genuinely liked everyone.

What sets Beckham apart from other celebrities is his ability to say things that most people wouldn’t dare to say. He openly discusses his struggles in school, admitting that he was not intelligent and didn’t do well academically. He acknowledges his lack of popularity and social skills, revealing that he never had many friends and rarely went out at night. Beckham’s primary focus in life has always been sports, and when he started earning money, he indulged in buying luxury cars and clothes.

Despite his success and fame, there is still a youthful and passionate edge to Beckham’s tone when he talks about his wife, Victoria Beckham. The documentary captures their early relationship, where they would spend hours on the phone together. Beckham expresses surprise when the narrator asks what they talked about, unable to comprehend that not everyone has experienced this level of intense connection in the early stages of a relationship.

While Beckham’s story may not be groundbreaking or revolutionary, it is refreshing to see a celebrity sportsperson who remains untainted the trappings of fame. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, Beckham was the most recognizable person in the world. However, he didn’t achieve the lofty goals some expected, such as winning a World Cup or transforming the game in North America. Instead, Beckham’s true accomplishment lies in his ability to be genuine and authentic amidst the glitz and glamour of his celebrity status.

The documentary paints Beckham as a likable neighbor, but not necessarily a role model. He openly admits his love for luxury and nice things, and while he may not be admirable or good in the traditional sense, his honesty and self-awareness make him an intriguing figure. Beckham is not afraid to be the joke rather than being in on the joke, which sets him apart from his peers in the industry.

Ultimately, Beckham and his family are active participants in a consumer-driven society, but the documentary manages to steer clear of justifying their extravagant lifestyle. There is no mention of climate change or equality; they simply enjoy their material possessions. If a revolution were to come, it could potentially be started documentaries like Beckham, highlighting the stark contrast between the lives of the wealthy and the average person.

In a world of phoniness, David Beckham remains a genuine celebrity sportsperson. His authenticity and willingness to be real have endeared him to fans worldwide, making him a unique figure in the world of sports and entertainment.

Sources:

– Netflix docuseries “Beckham”

– Original article: “David Beckham cuts through world of phoniness like a knife” Cathal Kelly