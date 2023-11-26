The Most-Watched Netflix Shows and Series of November: Unveiling the Trending Hits

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has released the list of its most-watched shows and series during the month of November. These captivating titles have captivated millions of viewers around the world, offering entertainment and excitement. Let’s explore the top picks that have been taking the streaming world storm.

10. “BLUE EYE SAMURAI: Season 1”

This action-packed series has garnered significant attention, securing a place in the top 10. With 12.3 million hours viewed and 1.9 million eager eyes, it has made its mark on the streaming scene.

9. “Life on Our Planet: Season 1”

Exploring the wonders and challenges of our planet, this thought-provoking documentary series has attracted 13.7 million hours of dedicated viewership. Its fascinating content has been enjoyed 2 million people.

8. “Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1”

Transporting viewers to a world of enchantment and magic, this animated series has enchanted audiences with 9.8 million hours viewed. It has woven a beautiful tale, captivating 2.1 million fans.

7. “Robbie Williams: Limited Series”

The glimpses into the life and career of Robbie Williams have garnered significant interest, accumulating 7.3 million hours viewed. This short limited series has been a hit among 2.2 million viewers.

6. “Selling Sunset: Season 7”

Showcasing the luxurious world of real estate and drama, this reality series has caught the attention of 18.3 million viewers. With a runtime of 7 hours and 46 minutes, it has been a captivating watch for 2.4 million fans.

5. “Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1”

This gripping drama series has left viewers on the edge of their seats, accumulating 9.4 million hours viewed. With a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes, it has managed to enthrall 3.2 million fans.

4. “How to Become a Mob Boss: Season 1”

Unveiling the secrets of the underworld, this intriguing series has captivated audiences with 11.9 million hours viewed. With a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes, it has attracted 3.9 million curious viewers.

3. “All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series”

Based on the acclaimed novel, this limited series has held viewers spellbound, accumulating a staggering 21.7 million hours viewed. With 3.5 hours of captivating runtime, it has been witnessed 5.7 million fans.

2. “Matt Rife: Natural Selection”

Comedian Matt Rife has brought laughter to 7.9 million viewers with his hilarious stand-up special. With a runtime of 1 hour and 4 minutes, it has been a comedic delight for 7.4 million fans.

1. “The Crown: Season 6”

Taking the throne at number one is the highly acclaimed drama series “The Crown.” With an exceptional 36.9 million hours viewed, it has reigned over the streaming platform. This captivating show has enthralled 11.1 million viewers.

These top Netflix shows and series have provided audiences with a variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the captivating worlds of these trending hits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which show had the most hours viewed?

“The Crown: Season 6” had the highest number of hours viewed with a staggering 36.9 million hours.

Which series attracted the most viewers?

“The Crown: Season 6” also attracted the largest number of viewers, captivating 11.1 million fans.

What is the top animated series on the list?

“Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1” is the top animated series, enchanting 2.1 million viewers.

What genre is “All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series”?

“All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series” is a captivating series based on the acclaimed novel, appealing to fans of drama and literature.

Where can I watch these shows?

You can stream all these top Netflix shows and series on the official Netflix website or app.

(Source: List Wire – www.listwire.com)