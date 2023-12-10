Netflix’s Hottest Shows During the Festive Season

Summary: Netflix has released the list of its most popular shows during the holiday season, showcasing some top contenders such as “The Crown” and “Squid Game: The Challenge.” This article diverges from the original content while focusing on the core facts.

With the festive season in full swing, Netflix users have been indulging in some binge-watching to unwind and enjoy the holidays. As the streaming giant unveils its list of the top and most-popular shows from last week, let’s take a closer look at some of these exciting series.

10. “First Wives Club: Season 1”

Although it has spent two weeks in the top 10, this empowering series has garnered an impressive 5.8 million hours of viewed content, leaving viewers with a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 59 minutes. With 1.5 million views, it is clear that this show has struck a chord with its audience.

9. “Young Sheldon: Season 2”

While this show may have only spent a week in the top 10, it managed to accumulate a whopping 12.1 million hours of viewership. With a runtime of 7 hours and 10 minutes, and 1.7 million views, it is no surprise that “Young Sheldon” has become a favorite during the holiday season.

8. “All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series”

Despite spending five weeks in the top 10, this limited series has managed to captivate audiences with 7.6 million hours of views. With a runtime of 3 hours and 50 minutes, and 2 million views, it is clear that this show has left a lasting impact on its viewers.

7. “Young Sheldon: Season 1”

Returning to the top 10 after spending two weeks, “Young Sheldon” takes fourth place with an impressive 19.3 million hours of viewership. With a runtime of 7 hours and 13 minutes, and 2.7 million views, this show continues to entertain its devoted fan base.

6. “Virgin River: Season 5”

This romantic drama has been a hit during the holiday season, spending seven weeks in the top 10. With an astounding 25.3 million hours of viewership, a runtime of 9 hours and 16 minutes, and 2.7 million views, “Virgin River” offers the perfect escape for viewers everywhere.

5. “CoComelon Lane: Season 1”

Captivating younger audiences, this animated series has spent two weeks in the top 10, accumulating 11 million hours of viewed content. With a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, and 2.8 million views, “CoComelon Lane” continues to entertain and engage its young fans.

As we eagerly await the holiday season, it is clear that Netflix has provided a vast array of binge-worthy shows for everyone to enjoy. From empowering dramas to heartwarming animations, there is something for every viewer. So, grab a cozy blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, and dive into the world of Netflix’s hottest shows during this festive season.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation and does not represent real reporting, research, or analysis)