The Most-Watched Netflix Shows of the Week: December Edition

Netflix continues to be the go-to platform for binge-worthy entertainment, and the month of December has brought some interesting shifts in viewer preferences. Based on the latest data, here is a roundup of the most popular Netflix shows from the first week of December.

10. “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool”

This hilarious comedy special managed to grab the attention of 2.1 million viewers with a runtime of 1 hour and 18 minutes.

9. “Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1”

With a gripping storyline, this suspenseful series garnered 4.8 million hours of viewership over 3 weeks. The average episode runtime was 2 hours and 55 minutes.

8. “First Wives Club: Season 1”

This empowering series, revolving around the lives of women reclaiming their identities, captivated an audience of 6.6 million, lasting for an average of 3 hours and 59 minutes per episode.

7. “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Season 1”

With its mix of romance and comedy, this show soared in popularity, accumulating 7.4 million hours of viewing time. Each episode lasted for an average of 3 hours and 41 minutes.

6. “Young Sheldon: Season 1”

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” spin-off couldn’t get enough of Young Sheldon’s adventures, resulting in a massive 15 million hours of viewership. The average episode runtime was 7 hours and 13 minutes.

5. “Matt Rife: Natural Selection”

Comedian Matt Rife brought the laughs to millions of viewers, attracting 3.1 million hours of attention. Each episode ran for approximately 1 hour and 4 minutes.

4. “All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series”

A hit among fans of historical dramas, this limited series gained 12.6 million hours of viewership over 4 weeks. The average runtime of each episode was 3 hours and 50 minutes.

3. “CoComelon Lane: Season 1”

Captivating young viewers and their families alike, this animated series garnered an impressive 13.2 million hours of views. Each episode lasted for approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes.

2. “The Crown: Season 6”

The critically acclaimed royal drama continued its reign with a staggering 29.3 million hours of viewership. Each episode of this highly anticipated series ran for an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes.

1. “Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1”

The cultural phenomenon of “Squid Game” continued to dominate the Netflix charts, attracting a whopping 85.7 million hours of viewership in just one week. Each episode lasted for an average of 4 hours and 16 minutes.

As we kick off the holiday season, there is no shortage of exciting shows to choose from on Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of suspense, comedy, or historical dramas, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your favorite snacks, cozy up on the couch, and dive into the fascinating world of Netflix’s top shows.

FAQs

1. How is the popularity of Netflix shows determined?

The popularity of Netflix shows is determined based on several factors, including the number of hours viewed and the number of weeks in the top 10 rankings.

2. Are these rankings subject to change?

Yes, these rankings are subject to change as viewer preferences and new releases influence the popularity of shows on Netflix. It’s always worth checking back for the latest updates.

3. Are these shows available worldwide?

While many Netflix shows are available worldwide, licensing and regional restrictions may apply. Availability may vary depending on your location.

4. Can I binge-watch these shows all at once?

Yes, one of the great advantages of Netflix is the ability to binge-watch entire seasons at your convenience. So you can enjoy these popular shows at your own pace.