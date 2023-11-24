New Schedule for Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry Due to Film Crews

Passengers traveling on the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry on Monday should take note of the modified schedule as Netflix film crews are set to shoot scenes aboard one of the vessels.

The popular Netflix series “Outer Banks” has obtained permits to film its fourth season in Fort Fisher from November 27 to December 8. Although the North Carolina Department of Transportation did not explicitly mention the show in its press release, it is the only project currently filming in the area. According to Fort Fisher Superintendent Jeffrey Owen, one of the scenes will involve a thrilling motocross race.

To accommodate the filming, the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will operate on a modified schedule with only one boat in service on Monday, November 27. The Motor Vessel Southport will be the designated boat for the day, and the ferry will only run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During peak travel times, there will be additional departures to ensure that passengers can still conveniently reach their destinations. The revised schedule for this day is as follows:

– Southport to Fort Fisher: 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

– Fort Fisher to Southport: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

However, the ferry service will return to its regular two-boat schedule starting from 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

For more information or any inquiries, please contact [email protected].

