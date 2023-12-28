Shelley Hennig: From Small-Town Girl to Rising Star

Shelley Hennig’s journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable.

The talented actress, hailing from St. Charles Parish, has recently taken on her most prominent role yet in the action-comedy series Obliterated, now streaming on Netflix. In this eight-episode show, Hennig portrays the fearless CIA official, Ava Winters, who leads her team through a dangerous and high-stakes mission. They are tasked with preventing a devastating terrorist attack that threatens to level Las Vegas. However, things take an unexpected turn when they discover that the bomb they neutralized was a decoy, forcing them to navigate through their intoxications and find the real threat to save the day.

The show was filmed in both Las Vegas and New Mexico in 2022, under the guidance of the talented creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, known for their popular series Cobra Kai on Netflix.

Hennig, 36, first rose to prominence when she joined the cast of Days of Our Lives, embodying the character of Stephanie Johnson. Her exceptional performance earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Actress, marking the beginning of her successful career. Many fans recognize her from her time on the MTV series Teen Wolf, where she portrayed the fierce and enigmatic Malia Tate.

Not only has Hennig made a name for herself on the small screen, but she has also graced the silver screen. Her debut in the horror films Ouija and Unfriended in 2014 showcased her versatility, with the latter film grossing nearly $50 million at the box office. Additionally, she recently starred in Teen Wolf: The Movie, a highly anticipated reunion film featuring the original cast from the beloved TV series.

There is no doubt that Hennig’s star is on the rise, with her talent, beauty, and undeniable charisma captivating audiences worldwide. From her early days at St. Charles Borromeo School to becoming a graduate of Destrehan High School, Hennig has always displayed passion and dedication to her craft. Her victory in the 2004 Miss Teen USA pageant not only earned her a prestigious title but also provided her with an acting scholarship to the renowned New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. This experience proved to be life-changing, shaping her into the extraordinary actress she is today.

As fans eagerly anticipate Shelley Hennig’s future projects, it is clear that this small-town girl from St. Charles Parish has cemented her place in the entertainment industry and is destined for even greater success.