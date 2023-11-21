Left Bank Pictures Auctions Off Iconic TV Show Props

Left Bank Pictures, the renowned production company behind the hit TV show, has recently announced that they will be auctioning off over 450 props from the series. The highly anticipated sale is set to take place in February 2024 at the prestigious auction house, Bonhams, located in London.

The collection of props up for grabs encompasses a wide range of items that have become well-known staples of the popular show. One of the standout pieces is a fiberglass replica of Westminster Abbey’s coronation chair, which captured the attention of fans throughout the series. This highly detailed and life-like prop is expected to attract significant interest from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the coronation chair replica, the auction will also feature an array of other iconic items that have played vital roles in the show’s narrative. From intricately designed costumes and props used the main characters to set pieces that have become synonymous with key moments in the storyline, there will be something for everyone to admire, appreciate, and potentially bid on.

The decision to auction off these beloved props has generated excitement and anticipation among fans, who are eager to get their hands on a piece of television history. Not only will the auction provide enthusiasts with an opportunity to own a tangible memento from the series, but it also gives them a chance to connect with the show on a deeper level.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, the Left Bank Pictures auction promises to be an event like no other. With items ranging from the iconic to the obscure, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of pop culture history. Mark your calendars for February 2024 and prepare to bid on your favorite props from the hit TV show!

FAQ:

Q: Where and when will the auction take place?

The auction will be held at Bonhams in London in February 2024.

Q: What is the standout piece in the collection?

The standout piece in the collection is a fiberglass replica of Westminster Abbey’s coronation chair.

Q: What other items will be available?

The auction will feature a variety of costumes, props, and set pieces that have played significant roles in the TV show.